Tears For Fears' Curt Smith and Daughter Cover "Mad World"

April 9, 2020
Emma Mac
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 07: Curt Smith of Tears For Fears performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on June 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

One good takeaway from this life-halting pandemic is the creative resurgence- when there's nothing else to do, why not pick up that guitar? We've been reaping the benefits of this as artists are posting at-home videos and covers, and the coolest post as of late is Curt Smith of Tears For Fears. In this video he is joined by his daughter Diva for an accoustic duet of Gary Jules' "Mad World." It's a perfect song for these strange times, and a beautiful performance. Check it out: 

