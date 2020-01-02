The Strokes Confirm New Album, Perform New Song "Ode To The Mets"
January 2, 2020
Earlier this week The Strokes took to Brooklyn's Barclays Center to reveal they'll be releasing a new, full-length album in 2020, their first since 2013's Comedown Machine. After mentioning they had taken the 2010's off, but were back for 2020, Julian Casablancas led the band in a brand new song called "Ode To The Mets." No other album details have been released just yet, but it's another great gem to look forward to for 2020.