The Strokes Confirm New Album, Perform New Song "Ode To The Mets"

Earlier this week The Strokes took to Brooklyn's Barclays Center to reveal they'll be releasing a new, full-length album in 2020, their first since 2013's Comedown Machine. After mentioning they had taken the 2010's off, but were back for 2020, Julian Casablancas led the band in a brand new song called "Ode To The Mets." No other album details have been released just yet, but it's another great gem to look forward to for 2020.

Video of The Strokes - NEW SONG/NEW ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT