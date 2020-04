We've been counting the days until the new Strokes album, ironically enough titled The New Abnormal, and with only a few days to go the band has released another new song, "Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus." Their 6th studio album is out this Friday, following 2016's Future Present Past EP and their last studio album Comedown Machine from 2013. Check out the new song ahead of Friday's release below:

Video of The Strokes - Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus (Audio)