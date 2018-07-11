Third Shift Workers Unite! Do You Have These Habits Too?

This past Tuesday morning I was announcing the weather around 4 am, and I suddenly couldn’t remember if it was Monday or Tuesday. Or Wednesday for that matter.

It is a strange thing to begin a shift on Monday and end it on Tuesday. It’s also strange to go to bed on Tuesday and wake up and it’s still Tuesday. Life is upside down for those who work the third shift, which is generally from around 11 pm to 7 am. But it’s not all bad. Here’s a few common occurrences for those working overnight:

-You’re the last one out of every store, coffee shop, or gym

-Your commute is generally wonderful

-Bloody Marys can be consumed at any time of day

-You might miss the sunset, but you get to watch the sunrise

-You have no metabolism whatsoever

-You crave junk food and quick sugar at 3 am

-Coffee is a warm, welcome friend

-That said, being over-caffeinated is not a fun state of being

-You own blackout shades, earplugs and a sleeping mask

-Headaches just because

-Naps are currency

-Your friends and family know better than to disturb your slumber

-You take a Vitamin D supplement (and if you don’t, I highly recommend it)

-“You look tired” is a fun thing you hear a lot

Can you relate? Some people are masters of the third shift, some are paying their dues. Either way, I’m playing music for you and hanging out with you all night on XRT. We’re in it together.

-Emma

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.