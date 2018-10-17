Thom Yorke Releases Greenpeace Exclusive: "Hands Off The Antarctic"

Looking for another reason to love Thom Yorke? You got it: Radiohead’s lead singer has teamed up with the environmental nonprofit organization Greenpeace International to release a new song called “Hands Off The Antarctic.” The instrumental is accompanied by gorgeous footage of the Antarctic, and backed by Yorke’s passion for environmental activism.

In conversation with The Irish Examiner Yorke stated, “There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint. This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

Check out “Hands Off The Antarctic” here:

Video of Thom Yorke (Radiohead) - Hands off the Antarctic (Greenpeace Exclusive)

Yorke has been busy scoring the feature film Suspiria, the Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) new horror reboot. The original motion picture soundtrack for Suspiria will be released next Friday, October 26th, but you can preview the track “Suspirium” here: