Thom Yorke Releases Greenpeace Exclusive: "Hands Off The Antarctic"

October 17, 2018
Emma Mac
4/20/2018 - File photo dated 26/5/2016 of Thom Yorke of Radiohead as the band's album OK Computer has been the best-selling album in independent record shops since last year's Record Store Day, the Official Charts Company has said. (Photo by PA Images/Sip

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features

Looking for another reason to love Thom Yorke? You got it: Radiohead’s lead singer has teamed up with the environmental nonprofit organization Greenpeace International to release a new song called “Hands Off The Antarctic.” The instrumental is accompanied by gorgeous footage of the Antarctic, and backed by Yorke’s passion for environmental activism.

In conversation with The Irish Examiner Yorke stated, “There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint. This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

Check out “Hands Off The Antarctic” here:

Yorke has been busy scoring the feature film Suspiria, the Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) new horror reboot. The original motion picture soundtrack for Suspiria will be released next Friday, October 26th, but you can preview the track  “Suspirium” here:

Tags: 
Thom Yorke
hands off the antarctic
greenpeace
Suspiria
suspirium

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Star Is Born Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Soul Music: The Great Unifier Inside The Archives
Ahead of This Friday's Led Zeppelin Feature, Flash Back to Lin & Robert Plant Chatting At City Winery Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Night School Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Predator Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Simple Favor Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes