Thom Yorke Transforms "Everything In Its Right Place" [Watch]

We knew Thom Yorke was scoring the remake of the classic horror film Suspiria, but we didn't know we'd end up with an incredibly transformative rendition of “Everything In Its Right Place" out of it.

While promoting the new film, Thom Yorke stopped by the BBC to perform live-in-studio at Radio 1's Piano Sessions. Watch his haunting performance of Suspiria soundtrack highlight “Suspirium” and piano solo transformation of Kid A's “Everything In Its Right Place” below:

Video of Thom Yorke - Suspirium - Radio 1 Piano Sessions