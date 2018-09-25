Tom Petty’s Commemorative Box Set ‘An American Treasure’ Due Out Friday

September 25, 2018
Emma Mac
May 5, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Tom Petty performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Petty always said the waiting is the hardest part, and lucky for us the wait is just about over. An American Treasure, the 60 song box set commemorating his entire musical career, is due out this Friday. The tribute comes out just days before the one year anniversary of Petty’s tragic passing, on October 2nd, 2017.

The set was produced by The Heartbreakers, Petty’s daughter  Adria Petty and wife Dana Petty, and includes at least a dozen newly discovered recordings from Petty’s vaults, as well as alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks.

An American Treasure will be released in 4 formats, including a Deluxe Edition 4-CD set, Super Deluxe Limited Edition 4-CD set, Vinyl Edition 6-LP set, and Standard Edition 2-CD set.

Check out the video for the previously unreleased 1982 song “Keep a Little Soul,” below, and preorder An American Treasure which comes out this Friday, September 28 on Reprise Records, here.

Find the entire track listing below:

AN AMERICAN TREASURE TRACK LISTING (4-CD Editions):

CD 1

1       Surrender         Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions—1976

2       Listen To Her Heart Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

3       Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

4       When The Time Comes   Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978

5       You’re Gonna Get It         Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It! sessions—1978

6       Radio Promotion Spot     1977

7       Rockin’ Around (With You)     Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers —November 9, 1976

8       Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)  Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—1976

9       Breakdown      Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

10     The Wild One, Forever    Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—November 9, 1976

11     No Second Thoughts       Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978

12     Here Comes My Girl         Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

13     What Are You Doing In My Life       Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

14     Louisiana Rain          Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

15     Lost In Your Eyes      Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions—1974

CD 2

1       Keep A Little Soul    Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982

2       Even The Losers       Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY—1989

3       Keeping Me Alive    Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982

4       Don’t Treat Me Like A Stranger       B-side to UK single of “I Won’t Back Down”—April, 1989

5       The Apartment Song        Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks)—1984

6       Concert Intro   Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

7       King’s Road      Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

8       Clear The Aisles        Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

9       A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me)       Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

10     Straight Into Darkness     Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA—May 5, 1982

11     You Can Still Change Your Mind     Album track from Hard Promises—May 5, 1981

12     Rebels      Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—1985

13     Deliver Me       Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions—1982

14     Alright For Now        Album track from Full Moon Fever—April 24, 1989

15     The Damage You’ve Done       Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) sessions—1987

16     The Best Of Everything    Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—March 26, 1985

17     Walkin’ From The Fire     Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions—March 1, 1984

18     King Of The Hill        Early take (with Roger McGuinn)—November 23, 1987

CD 3

1       I Won’t Back Down Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA—February 4, 1997

2       Gainesville       Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—February 12, 1998

3       You And I Will Meet Again      Album track from Into The Great Wide Open—July 2, 1991

4       Into The Great Wide Open      Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena—November 24, 1991

5       Two Gunslingers      Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY—May 25, 2013

   6    Lonesome Dave       Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions—July 23, 1993

7       To Find A Friend      Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994

8       Crawling Back To You      Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994

9       Wake Up Time          Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions—August 12, 1992

10     Grew Up Fast   Album track from Songs and Music from “She’s the One”—August 6, 1996

11     I Don’t Belong Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—December 3, 1998

12     Accused Of Love      Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999

13     Lonesome Sundown        Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999

14     Don’t Fade On Me  Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers—sessions—April 20, 1994

CD 4

1       You And Me     Clubhouse version—November 9, 2007

2       Have Love Will Travel      Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002

3       Money Becomes King      Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002

4       Bus To Tampa Bay   Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—August 11, 2011

5       Saving Grace    Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA—June 16, 2006

6       Down South     Album track from Highway Companion—July 25, 2006

7       Southern Accents    Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006

8       Insider      Live (with Stevie Nicks) at O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006

9       Two Men Talking     Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 16, 2012

10     Fault Lines        Album track from Hypnotic Eye—July 29, 2014

11     Sins Of My Youth     Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 12, 2012

12     Good Enough  Alternate version from Mojo sessions—2012

13     Something Good Coming         Album track from Mojo—July 15, 2010

14     Save Your Water      Album track from Mudcrutch 2—May 20, 2016

15     Like A Diamond        Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions—2002

16     Hungry No More      Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA—June 15, 2016

 

