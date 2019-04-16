Tweedy Releases WARM's Companion Album - WARMER

April 16, 2019
Emma Mac
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: Jeff Tweedy of Tweedy performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

As a Record Store Day Exclusive, Jeff Tweedy released WARMER, the companion album to 2018’s WARM on Saturday, in a limited run of 5000 vinyl copies. Both albums were recorded during the same sessions in Chicago, and the latter has been receiving positive reviews. No need to worry if you missed the vinyl release – digital release dates are coming soon.

In the meantime, check out “Family Ghost” from WARMER below:

WARMER Tracklist

1.      "Orphan"

2.      "Family Ghost"        

3.      "...And Then You Cut It In Half"      

4.      "Ten Sentences"     

5.      "Sick Server"   

6.      "Empty Head"

7.      "Landscape"   

8.      "Ultra Orange Room"     

9.      "Evergreen"    

10.    "Guaranteed"

