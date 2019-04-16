Tweedy Releases WARM's Companion Album - WARMER

As a Record Store Day Exclusive, Jeff Tweedy released WARMER, the companion album to 2018’s WARM on Saturday, in a limited run of 5000 vinyl copies. Both albums were recorded during the same sessions in Chicago, and the latter has been receiving positive reviews. No need to worry if you missed the vinyl release – digital release dates are coming soon.

In the meantime, check out “Family Ghost” from WARMER below:

Video of Jeff Tweedy &quot;Family Ghost&quot; (Official Video)

WARMER Tracklist

1. "Orphan"

2. "Family Ghost"

3. "...And Then You Cut It In Half"

4. "Ten Sentences"

5. "Sick Server"

6. "Empty Head"

7. "Landscape"

8. "Ultra Orange Room"

9. "Evergreen"

10. "Guaranteed"