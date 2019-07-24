Twin Peaks Announce New Album, Song "Dance Through It" [Listen]

Chicago favorites Twin Peaks have released a new song called "Dance Through It" in addition to the announcement of their new album, Lookout Low. Following 2016's Down In Heaven, Lookout Low is the band's fourth studio album and comes out September 13th via Grand Jury.

According to a statement on the band's instagram,

"The creation of "Lookout Low” was the longest we've invested in a record. From demoing almost 30 songs and rehearsing what felt like could be "the record,” to deciding to work with @ethanjohnsmusic and record live, it was a much more drawn out endeavor than how we'd previously operated. At the end of the day that patience and focus feels rewarding. Although it's our first record working with an experienced Producer, it feels like our least produced and sonically aestheticized record. It bridges the gap between our studio work and live show, a bridge that felt missing to us before and that we’re excited to have built. Thanks to @ethanjohnsmusic @ohmmemusic and @shygirljimmy for helping us get where we were trying to go."

Twin Peaks will play The Riv in Chicago on November 29th. Grab tickets here.

Check out the "Dance Through It" music video directed by Ariel Fisher and Léo Schrepel.

Video of Twin Peaks - &quot;Dance Through It&quot; [Official Music Video>

Lookout Low

1. Casey’s Groove

2. Laid in Gold

3. Better Than Stoned

4. Unfamiliar Sun

5. Dance Through It

6. Lookout Low

7. Ferry Song

8. Under a Smile

9. Oh Mama

10. Sunken II