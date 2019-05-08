Vampire Weekend Take "This Life" to Jimmy Fallon [Watch]

Fresh off the well-received release of their highly anticipated new album, Vampire Weekend are out to seal the deal on the Late Night circuit. Father of the Bride is the band's first new album in 6 years, and last night they stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to test it out.

The band was joined by Haim for the performance, as Danielle Haim recorded multiple songs on the album. Danielle and the band also recorded “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin" as a web exclusive. Check it all out below:

Video of Vampire Weekend ft. Danielle Haim: Jerusalem, New York, Berlin

Vampire Weekend and Haim Perform "This Life" on Jimmy Fallon