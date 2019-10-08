Check out the Video for Michael Stipe's Solo Debut, "Your Capricious Soul"

We were overjoyed but skeptical when rumors of a Michael Stipe solo album circulated earlier this year, but now we have cause for celebration. Since R.E.M.'s divorce in 2011 Michael Stipe has been pretty quiet, but lucky for us we now have 2 new solo songs, “Your Capricious Soul” and “Drive To The Ocean.” He's released these in honor of the “International Rebellion” climate justice protests this week, and for the next year all proceeds from the song will go to Extinction Rebellion.

In a statement, Stipe spoke of his solo work, “I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love ‘Your Capricious Soul’ — it’s my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness. Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern, and I now feel hopeful—optimistic, even. I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and our place on it.”

Check out the video for "Your Capricious Soul" here: 

