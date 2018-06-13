Want a Piece of Moby’s Record Collection? It’s Yours!

According to an interview with Michael Roffman from Consequence of Sound, Moby is selling his entire record collection for charity. The legendary musician, producer, and DJ who has sold over 20 million records worldwide is now selling the entirety of his own collection, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

“I would rather you have them then me, because if you have them, you’ll play them, you’ll love them,” he says, “and the money will go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. So everybody wins. Well, except me, because now I don’t have any records.”

The charity promotes healthier ways doctors can treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer. Good guy Moby!

The records go on sale tomorrow via Moby’s Reverb LP Shop.