Watch a New Video From The Strokes for "Bad Decisions"

It’s been 7 years since we’ve had a studio album from The Strokes, but their upcoming album The New Abnormal, and 6th overall, is already making up for lost time. So far we’ve heard “At The Door,” which credits Billy Idol and Tony James with songwriting credits from “Dancing With Myself.” Next up is “Bad Decisions” which they debuted at a Bernie Sanders Rally in New Hampshire last week, and released a video for which you can view below. The New Abnormal comes out April 10th.

Video of The Strokes - Bad Decisions (Official Video)