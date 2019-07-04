Watch The Alarm's Mike Peters React to The Killers Singing "Rain In The Summertime"

When The Killers played Cardiff Castle in Wales last weekend, before their set at Glastonbury Music Festival, no one was expecting them to cover The Alarm's "Rain In The Summertime." Especially not The Alarm's frontman Mike Peters, who just so happened to be in the audience for the show.

Peters spoke of his reaction to hearing the song to Wales Online:

“Somebody had stopped me a for a photo when they started playing ‘Rain In The Summertime,’ so I didn’t quite clock it at first then everybody was looking at me and cheering, then they all joined in singing. I think they had enough on their plate, so for them to play an Alarm song was incredible. It was such a surreal moment. They didn’t have to do it but the fact that they still did makes me feel so flattered, humbled and honoured. I had no idea they were going to play the song. Apparently, Jules [Mike’s wife> had been talking to their manager who came to stand with us, then I found out she knew and wanted it to be a surprise for me. Brandon sang it so brilliantly. He’s such a great frontman.”

Check out a video of Peters' reaction and the performance below:

Fantastic tribute to Mike Peters and The Alarm at Cardiff Castle with @thekillers tonight! pic.twitter.com/QrtEmTFCcZ — thealarm.com (@thealarm) June 28, 2019