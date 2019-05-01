Watch Beach House Live at Kings Theatre in its Entirety

May 1, 2019
Earlier this week Pitchfork released an immersive concert film featuring Beach House performing live at Brooklyn’s historic Kings Theatre. The performance was recorded on August 23rd, 2018, in which Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally play a career spanning set highlighting the indie dream pop band’s contribution to music and art.

The film’s release comes along with a new list of tour dates for the band, which you can find here.


Check out Beach House Live at Kings Theatre in its entirety below:

