Watch Beck's Trippy "Uneventful Days" Performance on Kimmel

December 5, 2019
Emma Mac
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Beck attends the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Features

Just a few weeks ago Beck released his much-hyped new album, Hyperspace. Now his 14th studio album, Beck continues dreamy ideas from his recent pop album Colors, and finally took the opportunity to denounce any ties he was rumored to have with Scientology (Thank L. Ron Hubbard). He also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a highly produced, sequenced, music video style live performance of "Uneventful Days," which we highly recommend you watch below:

Beck
uneventful days
Hyperspace
Jimmy Kimmel Live

