Watch Beck's Trippy "Uneventful Days" Performance on Kimmel

Just a few weeks ago Beck released his much-hyped new album, Hyperspace. Now his 14th studio album, Beck continues dreamy ideas from his recent pop album Colors, and finally took the opportunity to denounce any ties he was rumored to have with Scientology (Thank L. Ron Hubbard). He also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a highly produced, sequenced, music video style live performance of "Uneventful Days," which we highly recommend you watch below:

Video of Beck - Uneventful Days (Live From Jimmy Kimmel Live! / 2019)