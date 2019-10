Brooklyn-based 4-piece band Big Thief have released a lot of music since 2016. 4 albums in 4 years to be exact, with two fantastic albums in the last 7 months.

The newest release is Two Hands, which followed February's U.F.O.F., and they went to CBS this morning to perform from it. Check out a few songs below:

