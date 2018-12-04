Watch Boygenius Cover The Killers

When we first heard that Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus were coming together to create the trio Boygenius, expectations for what these three tremendous songwriters could accomplish were high. And we have not been disappointed. While touring in support of their Boygenius EP, they've treated fans to solo performances as well as a culmination of the trio performing from the new EP.

They've also added unexpected covers such as Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” and now The Killers’ “Read My Mind.” Check out both performances below:

Video of boygenius - Read My Mind (The Killers cover) [Live]

"Cowboy Take Me Away" - Boygenius (Dixie Chicks Cover)