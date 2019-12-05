Watch Brittany Howard Perform "Short and Sweet" on The Daily Show
Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes released her debut solo album Jaime earlier this year, and it's no surprise she's earned two Grammy nominations for it. She's up for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the song "History Repeats."
Adding to a long bout of recent late night TV performances, she stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to perform another song from the album, "Short and Sweet." Check it out below: