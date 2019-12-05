Watch Brittany Howard Perform "Short and Sweet" on The Daily Show

December 5, 2019
Emma Mac
PASADENA, CA - JUNE 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Musican Brittany Howard of musical group Alabama Shakes performs on The Oaks stage during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 24, 2017 in Pasadena

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Weekend)

Categories: 
Features

Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes released her debut solo album Jaime earlier this year, and it's no surprise she's earned two Grammy nominations for it. She's up for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the song "History Repeats." 

Adding to a long bout of recent late night TV performances, she stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to perform another song from the album, "Short and Sweet." Check it out below:

Tags: 
brittany howard

