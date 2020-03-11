Carrie Brownstein tapped into the beloved humor of Portlandia to deliver a tour announcement for this summer's co-headlining Wilco/Sleater-Kinney tour. In the post, she and Sleater-Kinney bandmate Corin Tucker chat about touring with Wilco after recieving a voicemail from Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Complete with charming awkwardness, check out the video below.

They'll play the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on August 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, but you can enter to win tickets from us here.