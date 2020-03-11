Carrie Brownstein Posts Hilarious Concert Announcement for Sleater-Kinney Wilco Tour
March 11, 2020
Carrie Brownstein tapped into the beloved humor of Portlandia to deliver a tour announcement for this summer's co-headlining Wilco/Sleater-Kinney tour. In the post, she and Sleater-Kinney bandmate Corin Tucker chat about touring with Wilco after recieving a voicemail from Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Complete with charming awkwardness, check out the video below.
They'll play the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on August 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, but you can enter to win tickets from us here.
Hey @Wilco, it's time! ⏲️ See you in August. Fan pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local. Sign up to our mailing list by tonight to receive first crack at tickets. https://t.co/QChWjzf6H0 pic.twitter.com/MjGFAcBOt8— Sleater-Kinney (@Sleater_Kinney) March 10, 2020