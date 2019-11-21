Watch David Byrne Perform "Road To Nowhere" on Fallon

November 21, 2019
Emma Mac
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: David Byrne speaks on stage during the 2019 New Yorker Festival on October 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

When David Byrne's American Utopia tour came through Chicago, we were in awe of the meticulous choreography and detailed coordination delivered by the former Talking Heads leader. So it's no surprise that a show with such high production value is heading to the Broadway stage. 

American Utopia has taken an extended residency that will run through the beginning of 2020. Last night he performed "Road To Nowhere" with the cast. Check it out below:

 

