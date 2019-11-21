Watch David Byrne Perform "Road To Nowhere" on Fallon

When David Byrne's American Utopia tour came through Chicago, we were in awe of the meticulous choreography and detailed coordination delivered by the former Talking Heads leader. So it's no surprise that a show with such high production value is heading to the Broadway stage.

American Utopia has taken an extended residency that will run through the beginning of 2020. Last night he performed "Road To Nowhere" with the cast. Check it out below: