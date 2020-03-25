Last week while us common folk wondered how we're going to pay our rent, millionaire celebrities took to comforting us by butchering John Lennon's "Imagine" via social media posts. Since then the internet worked its magic and delivered tons of paradies, and now the indie circuit is jumping on board with covers of Blink 182's "I Miss You." Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick kicked things off and partakers include: Mac DeMarco, Danny Brown, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Natalie Prass, Kevin Morby, Caroline Rose, Pedro The Lion’s David Bazan, Ryley Walker, Whitney, Ohmme, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, NNAMDÏ, DJ Harrison, pop songwriter Matthew Koma, and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe. Check it out below: