Watch Jeff Tweedy Debut "Let's Go Rain" on Colbert

November is a busy month if you’re Jeff Tweedy. The Wilco frontman stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to promote his recently released memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc., and his upcoming solo album WARM, due out November 30th.

Check out his performance of the new solo song “Let’s Go Rain,” and hear him chat with Colbert about the meaning of the Star Wars album name, and an ill-fated attempt to convince his childhood friends he was the songwriter behind Springteen’s Born To Run.

Video of Jeff Tweedy Performs &#039;Let&#039;s Go Rain&#039;

Video of Jeff Tweedy Told His Childhood Friends He Was Springsteen

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc. is out now via Penguin. WARM is due out November 30th on dBpm Records.