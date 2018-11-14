Watch Jeff Tweedy Debut "Let's Go Rain" on Colbert

November 14, 2018
Emma Mac
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at the Bridge School Benefit concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, Saturday, October 25, 2008. (Photo by John Green/San Mateo County Times/MCT/Sipa USA)

(Photo by John Green/San Mateo County Times/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features

November is a busy month if you’re Jeff Tweedy. The Wilco frontman stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to promote his recently released memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc., and his upcoming solo album WARM, due out November 30th.

Check out his performance of the new solo song “Let’s Go Rain,” and hear him chat with Colbert about the meaning of the Star Wars album name, and an ill-fated attempt to convince his childhood friends he was the songwriter behind Springteen’s Born To Run.

 

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc. is out now via Penguin. WARM is due out November 30th on dBpm Records. 

Tags: 
Jeff Tweedy
Wilco
let's go so we can get back
warm
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert