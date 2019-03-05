Watch Jenny Lewis's Quirky Album Launch Party

In celebration of her forthcoming, fourth studio album On The Line, Jenny Lewis held a star studded Listening Party last Saturday, co-hosted by Vanessa Bayer and Tim Heidecker. Ahead of On The Line’s March 22nd release, the thrifty variety show lasted over 3 hours and encouraged viewers to help raise money for the Downtown’s Women’s Center, an organization that fights women’s homelessness in Los Angeles.

The party included appearances by Beck, St. Vincent, Lewis’ godfather Jerry Cohen, Jeff Goldblum, David Arquette, Natasha Leggero, Jason Schwartzman, Mac DeMarco, King Tuff, and Jim James.

The program offered previews of new songs, insight from album collaborators, and a first look at the new album. Check it out here: