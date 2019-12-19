Watch Jesse Malin and Debbie Harry Perform "Fairytale of New York"

December 19, 2019
Emma Mac
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 16: Debbie Harry of Blondie performs onstage during the ASCAP 2019 Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for ASCAP)

(Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Earlier this week a group of musicians gathered at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City as a benefit for the Joe Strummer Foundation, honoring the 40th anniversary of London Calling. The Clash's third studio album was released December 14th, 1979, and 40 years on musicians such as Gogol Bordello’s Euguene Hutz, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Jesse Malin, Fred Armisen, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner, Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming, Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles, and more paid tribute.

As a seasonal tribute, Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin teamed up for a duet of the Pogues' "Fairytale Of New York," which Strummer had occasionally helped perform in the 1990's. Check it out below:

