Watch Jesse Malin and Debbie Harry Perform "Fairytale of New York"

Earlier this week a group of musicians gathered at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City as a benefit for the Joe Strummer Foundation, honoring the 40th anniversary of London Calling. The Clash's third studio album was released December 14th, 1979, and 40 years on musicians such as Gogol Bordello’s Euguene Hutz, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Jesse Malin, Fred Armisen, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner, Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming, Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles, and more paid tribute.

As a seasonal tribute, Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin teamed up for a duet of the Pogues' "Fairytale Of New York," which Strummer had occasionally helped perform in the 1990's. Check it out below: