Watch Justin Vernon, Moses Sumney, and Francis And The Lights Cover “I Shall Be Released"at Eaux Claires

This past weekend Wisconsin's Eaux Claires music fest curated by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner (The National) took festival goers on a wild ride with an experimental idea. The entire festival line up was a secret until each artist took the stage. With previous performers like Chance The Rapper, Wilco, Perfume Genius, and Feist, it seemed like a good gamble. But as Stereogum notes reactions from social media, the festival lacked the big names it usually hosts. Performers from this past weekend included: Bryce Dessner, Bradley Cook, JT Bates, Gordi, Julien Baker, Richard Reed Parry, Ben Lanz, and Kyle Resnick.

One highlight, and festival trick that never seems to get old, is musicians coming together to perform a la Last Waltz. Check out Justin Vernon, Moses Sumney, and Francis And The Lights take on “I Shall Be Released.”