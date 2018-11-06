Watch Maggie Rogers Perform on SNL

Although Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande threatened her spotlight with their very public break up, Maggie Rogers still had no problem shining in her first performance on Saturday Night Live. After dodging a marriage proposal from Pete in a promo for the episode, which was hosted by Jonah Hill, Rogers proved herself worthy of the coveted SNL stage.

Check out her performances of two songs, “Light On” and “Fallingwater” from her forthcoming debut album, Heard It In A Past Life. She was joined onstage by former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, who produced “Fallingwater."

Video of Maggie Rogers: Light On (Live) - SNL