Watch Neil Finn Cover "When Doves Cry"

Sure, just last weekend there was an all-star grammy tribute to Prince featuring the likes of Sheila E., Mavis Staples, Beck, St. Vincent, and many more, but lately we've been enjoying the swell of at-home covers posted by rock legends, and in this case we have Neil Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House. Finn has recently been touring with Fleetwood Mac along with Mike Campbell filling in on Lindsey Buckingham's parts, but with shelter-in-place his putting his talents towards a very worthy musical cause: "When Does Cry."

And that hair!