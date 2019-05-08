Watch Norah Jones Join Sharon Van Etten For "Seventeen"

If anyone is having a good year, it's Sharon Van Etten. Back in January she released her new album Remind Me Tomorrow, her first new release in about 5 years. With a song like "Comeback Kid," she's aware of the anticipation awaiting her return, and it shows in the energy she's been giving in her recent performances.

Speaking of performances, she was joined by Norah Jones this week at Webster Hall in New York for the Red Bull Music Festival, and the two gave a gorgeous show of a hit from the new album, "Seventeen."

Check out the performance below: