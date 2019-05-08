Watch Norah Jones Join Sharon Van Etten For "Seventeen"

May 8, 2019
Emma Mac
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Musician Sharon Van Etten performs at the 2016 Vulture Festival at Milk Studios on May 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

If anyone is having a good year, it's Sharon Van Etten. Back in January she released her new album Remind Me Tomorrow, her first new release in about 5 years. With a song like "Comeback Kid," she's aware of the anticipation awaiting her return, and it shows in the energy she's been giving in her recent performances.

Speaking of performances, she was joined by Norah Jones this week at Webster Hall in New York for the Red Bull Music Festival, and the two gave a gorgeous show of a hit from the new album, "Seventeen." 

Check out the performance below:

 

 

