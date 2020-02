Soccer Mommy made their late night TV debut this week, with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live just days before the release of their sophomore album, color theory. Sophie Allison first caught our attention with Clean in 2018, with emotionally raw songs like "Your Dog" and "Cool." color theory comes out this Friday, and you can check out the songs they performed on Kimmel this week, "circle the drain" and "lucy" below.

Video of Soccer Mommy – Circle the Drain