Watch St. Vincent Cover RHCP's "Breaking the Girl"

Earlier this week a few of our musical heroes got together for a charity concert at the Hollywood Palladium, benefitting the victims of the Woolsey Fire that hit California last Fall. St. Vincent kicked things off with an acoustic set that included Cali tribute Chili Peppers' cover "Breaking The Girl." Later, Jack Black made a cameo during Beck's performance, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers themselves hosted a california singalong.

Check out St. Vincent's cover here: