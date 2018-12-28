Watch St. Vincent Perform at the Kennedy Center Honors

Earlier this week the Kennedy Center Honors program aired on tv, although it was filmed earlier in December, honoring 2018 recipients Reba McEntire, Philip Glass, Cher, Wayne Shorter, and the creative team behind Hamilton, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, and Andy Blankenbuehler.

In honor of Philip Glass, St. Vincent and violinist Jennifer Koh performed “Osamu’s Theme," Jon Batiste performed the opener from Glassworks, and S. Epatha Merkerson performed “Knee Play 5.” Other performers included The Philip Glass Ensemble and the Washington Chorus, Paul Simon, and Angélique Kidjo.

Check out St. Vincent's performance here: