Watch The Second City's "Last Show Left On Earth" with Valerie June and Fred Armisen

It's the laugh we need right now

April 24, 2020
Emma Mac
FRANKLIN, TN - SEPTEMBER 22: Valerie June performs onstage during day 1 of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2018 on September 22, 2018 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

We've seen all kinds of entertainment outlets adapting to shelter-in-place, and it's produced some highly creative content. And thanks to The Second City, some very funny content too. “The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth” is a weekly variety show with sketches, cameos, and musical performances that will have you laughing hysterically with your cat. 

The series kicked off last week with Second City album Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) hosting the debut episode, and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy performing from his home. In its second week we have host Christina Anthony, musician Valerie June, and the one and only Fred Armisen.

Check out the first two episodes below:

