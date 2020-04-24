Watch The Second City's "Last Show Left On Earth" with Valerie June and Fred Armisen

We've seen all kinds of entertainment outlets adapting to shelter-in-place, and it's produced some highly creative content. And thanks to The Second City, some very funny content too. “The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth” is a weekly variety show with sketches, cameos, and musical performances that will have you laughing hysterically with your cat.

The series kicked off last week with Second City album Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) hosting the debut episode, and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy performing from his home. In its second week we have host Christina Anthony, musician Valerie June, and the one and only Fred Armisen.

Check out the first two episodes below:

Video of The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth Episode 1 | Topic