Watch The Strokes Cover Talking Heads

Bernie Sanders has quite the fan base of indie rock musicians. Last week, Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver played his Get Out The Vote rally in Iowa, and this week, The Strokes played his rally in New Hampshire. The band has also just announced they’ll be releasing a new album called The New Abnormal, their first studio album since 2013’s Comedown Machine. Due out April 10th, the band used the rally to debut a few new songs and open with a cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.” Check out a video of the performance below, with The Strokes starting around 2 hours and 20 minutes in.