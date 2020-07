The Go-Go's have a new documentary on the way. Directed by Alison Ellwood (History Of The Eagles/American Jihad), "The Go-Go's" will be premiering next month on Showtime, after screening at Sundance earlier this year. The all-female band will be celebrating their prolific story being told with the release of their first new song in 19 years, "Club Zero," out later this month.

Check out the trailer for the new documentary below:

Video of The Go-Go's (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film