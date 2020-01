After a decade of music industry rising, The War on Drugs had a pretty quiet year, performing live for the first time in a year only this past week. But they didn't take it lightly. Returning to their hometown of Philadelphia, the band covered the likes of Neil Young, The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen, and Warren Zevon. Check out video of the covers below:

Video of The War On Drugs W/Michael Polizze - Look Out For My Love (Neil Young) Philadelphia,Pa 12.29.19

Video of The War On Drugs W/Rosali - Birds Of Paradise (The Pretenders) Philadelphia,Pa 12.29.19