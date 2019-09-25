Wayne Newton Joins The Black Keys in Vegas
The Black Keys kicked off the tour for their new album “Let’s Rock” earlier this week at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas. Playing a place like Vegas makes you a bit more susceptible to unexpected guests, and expectations were exceeded when Vegas Legend Wayne Newton joined the band for “Lonely Boy.” The 77-year-old is currently playing a residency at Caesars Palace, and you can check out the performance below.
The Black Keys bring their live show to the United Center this Friday night, and you still have a chance to win tickets to the show, as well as a meet and greet, this Thursday during the XRT Morning show.