Wayne Newton Joins The Black Keys in Vegas

The Black Keys kicked off the tour for their new album “Let’s Rock” earlier this week at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas. Playing a place like Vegas makes you a bit more susceptible to unexpected guests, and expectations were exceeded when Vegas Legend Wayne Newton joined the band for “Lonely Boy.” The 77-year-old is currently playing a residency at Caesars Palace, and you can check out the performance below.

