Weezer Releases "Hero," Tribute for Covid-19 Frontline Workers

May 7, 2020
Emma Mac
Scott Shriner and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer perform onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017

© imageSPACE

Features

Weezer has shared another new song from their forthcoming album Van Weezer, following the previously released “The End Of The Game.” The band had to cancel their scheduled tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for this year, but although Covid-19 messed up their plans, they've fought back with a new song called "Hero." Van Weezer's release date at this point is TBD.

Check out the very cool, "stay-at-home" music video tribute to the frontline workers fighting Covid-19 here:

Weezer
van weezer
hero
tribute