Weezer Releases "Hero," Tribute for Covid-19 Frontline Workers

Weezer has shared another new song from their forthcoming album Van Weezer, following the previously released “The End Of The Game.” The band had to cancel their scheduled tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for this year, but although Covid-19 messed up their plans, they've fought back with a new song called "Hero." Van Weezer's release date at this point is TBD.

Check out the very cool, "stay-at-home" music video tribute to the frontline workers fighting Covid-19 here: