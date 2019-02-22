Weezer Releases New Video with "Mr. Rivers' Neighborhood"

Just ahead of the release of their new album, The Black Album, Weezer have released two new songs, “High As A Kite” and “Living In LA." The Black album was produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, and is due out next week. Last Fall we got a taste of the new album with “Can’t Knock The Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards,” but the anticipation of the new album was put on hold as Weezer released a covers album in January, The Teal Album.

In an interview with Beats 1, Rivers Cuomo said that Sitek inspired him to first write all of the songs on the piano, to give it “some of that classic songwriter-y feel.”

The music video for “High As A Kite” parodies "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" with a look into "Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood," which you can check out here:

Video of Weezer - High As A Kite (Official Video)