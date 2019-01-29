Weezer Releases Surprise Covers Album

After years of trying to recreate their early success, Weezer found an unlikely jackpot with their cover of Toto's "Africa." The cover reached number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in August 2018, becoming the band's first number-one single since "Pork and Beans" in 2008.

Continuing the dig for gold, last week Weezer released a surprise cover album titled The Teal Album, which includes covers of songs by Tears For Fears, The Eurythmics, ELO, The Turtles, and more.

While the cover album is a fun surprise, Weezer is releasing an album of new material on March 1st, titled The Black Album. Check out the covers from The Teal Album below:

Weezer (The Teal Album) Tracklist:

1. Africa (Toto)

2. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Tears for Fears)

3. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (The Eurythmics)

4. Take On Me (a-ha)

5. Happy Together (The Turtles)

6. Paranoid (Black Sabbath)

7. Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra)

8. No Scrubs (TLC)

9. Billie Jean (Michael Jackson)

10. Stand By Me (Ben E. King)