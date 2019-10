White Stripes fans will be happy to hear this-Third Man Records are releasing a podcast documenting the story of the band, from start to finish.

Titled "Striped," host Sean Cannon will chat with the band's friends and collaborators, including members of Pavement, The MC5, The Dirtbombs, The Raconteurs, and Third Man co-founder and White Stripes archivist Ben Blackwell.

Check out the trailer here: