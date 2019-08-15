Whitney Release "Used To Be Lonely" Ahead of New Album

We've been anticipating the new album from Whitney, Forever Turned Around, all summer. In addition to the songs “Giving Up,” “Forever Turned Around," and “Valleys (My Love),” we now have “Used To Be Lonely” to hold us over until the album comes out.

Check out the Chicago-centric video below, directed by Chance The Rapper collaborator Austin Vesely, and be on alert for Forever Turned Around due out August 30th via Secretly Canadian.