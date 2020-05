Last night Wilco performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (from home of course), sharing a brand new song called "Tell Your Friends." All purchases of the new song benefit the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Tweedy wrapped up the appearance with an accoustic performance of “Jesus Etc.” on the show. Check it out:

Video of Wilco "Tell Your Friends" - Late Show #PlayAtHome