Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival Announced

Woodstock is celebrating it's 50th Birthday in 2019, and how those hippie kids would be heartbroken at the corporate sponsored, capitalist music festivals it spawned. Anyway, Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang will be throwing The Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival, taking place on the site of the original festival grounds.

Backed by Live Nation, the event is scheduled for August 16th-18th 2019, which is 50 years to the weekend of the original Woodstock, at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York. Promoters say the festival will be a "pan-generational cultural event will feature live music, TED-style talks and special exhibits."

Find out more at the Bethel Woods website, and stay tuned for line up info, coming soon!