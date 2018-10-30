XRT's Holiday Concerts for the Kids Begin Thursday with KT Tunstall!

October 30, 2018
Emma Mac

(Left to Right) XRT DJ's Johnny Mars, Emma Mac, and Richard Milne collecting toys for The Arcs H.C.F.T.K. at The Vic December 3, 2015.

We are only days away from the season of giving! Normally anything "Holiday" related before Halloween is a bit aggressive, but when it comes to giving to charity, an exception can be made.

XRT's Annual Holiday Concerts for the Kids are back in full swing this year, with 25 official shows throughout November and December! Get in the Holiday spirit by bringing a toy or book to any of the shows listed below, and XRT DJs and Staff will be there to collect them and turn them over to Chicago area hospitals. 

The fun begins this weekend with these four shows: 

KT Tunstall                                          11/1            Park West

The Joy Formidable                           11/3            Lincoln Hall

Violent Femmes                                11/4             Vic Theatre

Little Steven                                       11/5             Copernicus Center

 

See a show, donate a toy, make a kid happy - what have you got to lose!? We'll see you at our favorite venues all over Chicago this season, so don't show up empty handed!

2018 93XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids: 

Freddy Jones Band                            11/21           Park West

30DB                                                    11/23           City Winery

Crash Test Dummies                         11/24           Old Town School

Holiday Jam                                        12/6              Chicago Theatre

Richard Thompson Electric Trio      12/7—8        Thalia Hall 

Greta Van Fleet                          12/12, 14 & 15     Aragon Ballroom

Michael McDermott                         12/21-23              City Winery 

Shemekia Copeland                          12/26-27              City Winery

Nick Lowe                                           12/29-31              SPACE

