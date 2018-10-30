XRT's Holiday Concerts for the Kids Begin Thursday with KT Tunstall!

We are only days away from the season of giving! Normally anything "Holiday" related before Halloween is a bit aggressive, but when it comes to giving to charity, an exception can be made.

XRT's Annual Holiday Concerts for the Kids are back in full swing this year, with 25 official shows throughout November and December! Get in the Holiday spirit by bringing a toy or book to any of the shows listed below, and XRT DJs and Staff will be there to collect them and turn them over to Chicago area hospitals.

The fun begins this weekend with these four shows:

KT Tunstall 11/1 Park West

The Joy Formidable 11/3 Lincoln Hall

Violent Femmes 11/4 Vic Theatre

Little Steven 11/5 Copernicus Center

See a show, donate a toy, make a kid happy - what have you got to lose!? We'll see you at our favorite venues all over Chicago this season, so don't show up empty handed!

2018 93XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids:

KT Tunstall 11/1 Park West

The Joy Formidable 11/3 Lincoln Hall

Violent Femmes 11/4 Vic Theatre

Little Steven 11/5 Copernicus Center

Freddy Jones Band 11/21 Park West

30DB 11/23 City Winery

Crash Test Dummies 11/24 Old Town School

Holiday Jam 12/6 Chicago Theatre

Richard Thompson Electric Trio 12/7—8 Thalia Hall

Greta Van Fleet 12/12, 14 & 15 Aragon Ballroom

Michael McDermott 12/21-23 City Winery

Shemekia Copeland 12/26-27 City Winery

Nick Lowe 12/29-31 SPACE