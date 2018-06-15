Your "Happy Place" is Coming to Chicago

Want to find your Happy Place? An interactive pop-up exhibit with larger-than-life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms is coming to 1004 N. Elston (between Chicago and Division) on June 28th. From the looks of the 20,000 square foot exhibit, a generation that grew up with Birthday parties at Discovery Zone will be filled with nostalgia.

With activities like walking through a Super Bloom Room, celebrating in the world's largest indoor Confetti Dome, jumping from a double rainbow into a Pot of Happiness, and posing inside a "Rubber Ducky Cubby of Fun," it sounds like you can experience the best of psychedelics, legally.

Timed entry tickets for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday are $32.50 including service fees, and tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $37.50 including service fees. The exhibit is all ages and children 4 and under are free, and it runs Thursday, June 28 through Monday, August 6.

Get a sense of the happiness from this look at Happy Place in Los Angeles:

Admission to the exhibit includes unlimited photo opportunities, samples and treats along the way, access to the Happy Place backyard including a lemonade stand (set to donate net proceeds to a local Chicago charity), classic lawn games and the specially curated retail store. Those who work up an appetite can also enjoy a specially crafted menu featuring a variety of delicious happy-themed items.

Grab tickets at the Happy Place website, here.