EXCLUSIVE: Third Eye Blind Detail Upcoming Album, 'Thanks For Everything'

Between jousting and touring, Third Eye Blind have been keeping busy, and they just threw one more item into the mix—rather, it’s something they’ve been working on for a while now.

Dubbed Thanks for Everything, the latest project is a covers album that gave 3EB the chance to cover lesser-played songs by bands they love, from Bon Iver to Santigold (full track listing below).

Interestingly enough, the upcoming record was inspired, in part, by Andy Warhol. Fittingly, the record will benefit the arts for children, with proceeds going to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In our exclusive interview with frontman Stephan Jenkins below, find out how all of this came together.

Thanks for Everything drops August 24, but in the meantime, you can pre-order a copy and preview the album’s first track, “F*ck Forever,” here.

Thanks for Everything track listing: