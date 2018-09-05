Art Rock Gets A Small Block: Peter Gabriel and The Black Keys Friday Feature

By Frank E. Lee

Peter Gabriel's career has gone through several different phases, but it started in the late 60's when he and some school chums in England formed Genesis, a band of progressive sound, elaborate costumes and stagecraft and densely constructed concept albums. Here's a good example of the band at the height of their power:

There have been numerous revivals and recurrences of Garage Rock over the entire history of modern music, but it probably began wherever there was a big empty space with good echo, electricity, and a decent distance from annoying parental figures. It's trashy, reverb-laden, played with emotion as much as talent; in short, glorious! Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of Akron, Ohio heard the siren song of the grease stained concrete floor loud and clear and the Black Keys were born. Here's a track from their debut:

After Genesis, Peter Gabriel became a solo artist. A musical sponge, he continued to expand his sonic palette with flavors from all over the world. He retained his love of theatrics and special effects and, finally, with his 1986 album So, he achieved his commercial breakthrough. This stunning, stop-motion, Ray Harryhausen inspired video is one of the most watched and imitated of all time:

Like Peter Gabriel, the Black Keys expanded their sound as time went on and took the duo concept limitations as their weakness and their strength. In 2010, the childhood friends released the Brothers album, and entered the world of big stadiums, Grammy awards and (my personal favorite) heavy FM airplay. This may or may not be an autobiographical origin story.

Peter Gabriel and the Black Keys together on WXRT's Friday Feature.