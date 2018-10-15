Little Known Lore About Tom Petty And Dire Straits

Related: Friday Feature With Tom Petty and Dire Straits

By Frank E. Lee

Tom Petty and Dire Straits are featured this Friday on WXRT, and, as you may know, these are musicians with a long track record of accomplishments that go well beyond the recording studio and into the pages of fabled rock lore history itself.

One interesting intersection between them is that both Tom Petty and Dire Straits are part of post-apocalyptic fiction. in Stephen King's novel of a superflu ravaged world, The Stand, Larry Underwood, one of the heroes of the tale, has a hit record (Baby, Can you Dig Your Man) and gets the opening slot for a fantastistic mythical concert starring Led Zeppelin and Dire Straits at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles. Tom Petty, meanwhile, plays himself as the leader of an outpost in a war- torn America in the film version of David Brin's novel The Postman. Kevin Costner recognizes him in this scene:

Video of Tom Petty in The Postman (1997)

Dire straits was in dire straits when they formed, but they quickly went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world. Their album, Brothers In Arms in 1985, was the first record to have more compact disc sales than the vinyl version. (Although vinyl is staging a comeback.) This video from the album features sports stars doing the title activity and that includes the Chicago White Sox. (Don't blink or you'll miss em!)

Video of Dire Straits- Walk Of Life (Official Video)

Tom Petty, (one of the few rockers who was actually born in Florida,) was in Mudcrutch before the Heartbreakers and worked with them again before his untimely death. He and the Heartbreakers also backed up Bob Dylan on a memorable mid-80s tour. His biggest side gig however, was as a member of the Traveling Wilburys, maybe the greatest supergroup of all time in terms of total record sales from the individual players. (George Harrison/Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne/ELO and Roy Orbison. You do the math.) Only Dylan and Jeff Lyne are left to tell the tale. Roy Orbison died before this video came out and is represented by a rocking chair with a guitar and a photo. (A nice idea for a tribute to the dearly departed at your next family gathering.)

Video of The Traveling Wilburys - End Of The Line

Mark Knopfler. the finger picking electric guitar leader of Dire Straits, has always been involved in a wide variety of side projects during and after his days in the band, including providing the haunting soundtrack for the movie Local Hero staring Burt Lancaster, but one of his biggest challenges came in 1979 when Bob Dylan asked him to play lead guitar on his next LP, Slow Train Coming. Knopfler went into the session not knowing it was going to be one of those albums that shook the world of music down to it's very foundations: an entire collection of born-again Christian songs. Despite some initial misgivings about participating in such a radical departure from a musical icon, there was chemistry and Knopfler rose to the occasion with some of his best playing and the universe was never the same again. Here's a nice clip where Mark explains his technique and style.

Video of Ma rk Knopfler Showing his magic on an acoustic guitar

Tom Petty and Dire Straits, this week's Friday Feature on WXRT.