Hear Jeff Tweedy Live From Studio X

In December, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy stopped by Subterranean to play an intimate set for a lucky group of XRT listeners for a Live From Studio X session. Tune in to XRT this Sunday, January 27, at 10p to hear a special concert broadcast of this extended performance, feautring songs from Tweedy's new solo album "WARM", and hosted by Marty Lennartz. Brought to you by Goose Island Beer Company. Chicago's original craft beer.